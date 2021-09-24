The National Federation of SubPostmasters confirmed the ‘disappointing’ closure but provided the three nearest Post Offices which will offer similar services:

Worksop PO, 3-5 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, S80 1EY Kilton PO, 45 Longfellow Drive, Kilton, Worksop, S81 0DW Gateford Road PO, 326 Gateford Road, Worksop, S81 7DB

These branches will reportedly offer banking services, including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks.

HSBC bank branch closes for good in Bridge Street, Worksop.

They will also offer face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services.

There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK Post Office network also.

The NFSP said: “This will doubtless be disappointing to HSBC’s customers in Worksop, Bridge Street.

“Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and businesses' access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.

“Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community.