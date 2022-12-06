All homebuyers that complete a property purchase with Bovis Homes and Linden Homes throughout the month of December will receive an individually curated, Christmas themed

hamper from Vistry on the day they move into their new property.

Advertisement

Vistry has worked hard to source Nottinghamshire suppliers and products will be included in each hamper in a show of support for local businesses. The house builder’s commitment to keeping the hamper contents local also ensures that the production of each one has a reduced carbon footprint.

Treswell Gardens, Nottinghamshire

The hampers will contain a selection of Christmas food and drink products including mince pies, shortbread, tea, coffee, chutney, chocolate, and Prosecco that Vistry hopes will be a welcome treat at the end of a busy and tiring moving day.

Vistry Yorkshire’s regional managing director, Scott Stothard, said: “Moving days can be stressful and tiring at the best of times, especially close to Christmas, and we want our

Advertisement

homebuyers to start enjoying their new home from the very first time they step inside.

“We’ve sourced and included produce from Nottinghamshire suppliers as our Christmas hampers are a great opportunity to showcase local products. I hope our homebuyers enjoy

Advertisement

the Christmas hampers as they celebrate the first night in their new property.”

Vistry Yorkshire comprises Linden and Bovis Homes, they have two developments in Nottsinghamshire – Edwalton, and Retford.

Advertisement