Hospitality premises accreditation scheme launches in Worksop

Hospitality venue owners across Worksop were invited to hear more about the accreditation scheme.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Representatives from hospitality venues were invited to the launch event.
Representatives from hospitality venues were invited to the launch event.

North Notts Business Improvement District announced the rollout of the Best Bar None scheme across Bassetlaw at a launch event at Hodsock Priory.

Representatives from Bassetlaw Council, Nottinghamshire Police’s licensing team and voluntary organisation National Pubwatch were in attendance to talk to venue bosses about the value of signing up to the scheme.

George Buchanan, BID chairman and Hodsock Priory managing director, said: “Having engaged in discussions with venue managers about the scheme over the past few months, we’re incredibly pleased by the turnout to mark its launch.

“The event was a great opportunity to discuss how the scheme can reassure patrons and members of staff that our hospitality venues are safe and welcoming places to enjoy.

“Complementing the PubWatch radio network, DISC crime-reporting app and following the successful pilot scheme of the North Notts Night Angels, we are constantly looking to evolve our service offering to hospitality businesses in the district.

“The Best Bar None scheme will be an integral part of enabling our night time economy to thrive and reduce the effect of disorderly behaviour on the community.”

BID member James Nott, manager of JD Wetherspoon’s The Liquorice Gardens pub on Newcastle Street, said: “This accreditation and recommendations from the scheme will add to our appeal, so more customers will want to come and dine and enjoy a drink with us, reassured they will get the best customer service in a safe venue within a safe town.”

