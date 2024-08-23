Historic funeral directors and popular pub join forces to create most floral street corner in Notts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The unlikely pairing hopes to spread some joy in the local area

A historic funeral directors and pub in Nottingham have come together to create the most floral street corner in the city.

A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service and The Bath Inn have joined forces to decorate their buildings in Robin Hood Street, Sneinton with a display of 76 hanging baskets of petunias, with the hope of making the most of the final weeks of summer and brightening up the popular spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unlikely collaboration, which has involved both businesses installing hanging baskets to the front of their buildings, has been well received by the general public, with those passing by stopping in to compliment the new colourful additions.

The front of Robin Hood House and The Bath Inn

Emma Percival, Marketing Manager at A.W. Lymn, said: “As a local business, we’re always looking for ways to make our city a welcoming and vibrant place to be, and there’s perhaps no better way to do so than in collaboration with another Nottingham business.

“Floristry is a big part of our offering as a funeral directors, so the hanging baskets are a really fitting addition to what people see when they walk by, and hang nicely above the florist shop and showroom windows for our Rolls-Royce and newly added electric fleet.

“We’re thrilled that members of the public have taken the time to come into our main office and admire the flowers and we’ve been able to spread some joy in the local area.”

First established in 1907, A.W. Lymn has served the local community for 117 years with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos.