Hiring now: Greggs, Deliveroo and Betfred If you're looking for work then this list is for you. Sales assistants, managers and general staff are all needed now across the region, visit the links for more details. 1. Wilko The home and DIY company has several senior and junior positions at its head office in Worksop as well as vacancies in Bulwell and Hucknall. Details: http://bit.ly/2In1piX 2. One Stop The convenience store chain is looking for customer service assistants in Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield and Rotherham. Details: http://bit.ly/2LhamfH 3. Greggs The bakers is looking for people to join its teams in Mansfield, Worksop and Nottingham. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzpGd3 4. Deliveroo The company is looking for delivery riders ahead of its launch in Mansfield. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz