Here is where Lidl wants to build new stores in Worksop and Rother Valley

The budget supermarket currently runs 860 stores in England, Scotland and Wales but wants to increase that number to 1,000 by the end of 2023.

Lidl has already confirmed proposals to build a store at the dormant patch of land off Carlton Road, opposite North Nottinghamshire College.

Tesco originally planned to launch a superstore at the site but later pulled out, citing financial strain during a wave of store closures.

Signage is pictured at a branch of Lidl supermarket (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we remain committed to bringing a Lidl store to Worksop and are currently working with the local council on our plans which we hope to submit later this year.”

Maltby and Swallownest have been earmarked as potential sites for a Lidl in the Rother Valley area.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”