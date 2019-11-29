Have your say on Worksop superstore plans

Lidl is hosting a public consultation event on plans for its first Worksop store, as well as a coffee shop with drive through, small retail unit and housing

Residents are invited to attend an event at The Station Hotel, Carlton Road, on Monday 2 December, 3pm until 7pm, where members of Lidl’s property team will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposed plans with the community.

Graham Burr, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We’ve been looking to bring a new Lidl store to Worksop for some time, and we’re extremely excited to reveal our new proposals which includes a brand new Lidl store as well as a large housing development.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone along to our public consultation event and showcasing plans whilst answering any questions.”

The proposals would see Lidl commit to building a multi-million-pound store with a sales area of 1,256 sq. m, along with a coffee shop with a drive through, ancillary retail unit and outline planning permission will be sought for up to 56 one, two, three and four bed-roomed houses and 15 one and two-bed apartments, ‘including affordable properties’.

Earlier this year, plans for four retail units and a drive through restaurant were rejected by Bassetlaw Council.

The latest plans ‘address concerns raised by the planning committee by including new housing on around half of the site and reducing the amount of proposed retail space’.

‘Approximately 154 parking spaces’ are also proposed as part of the retail and restaurant development.