Hashtag campaign for Worksop businesses this weekend
Bassetlaw Council is inviting around 40 small businesses in Worksop to promote themselves on social media with hashtag WorksopSmallBizSatUK.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:36 pm
The council will be re-sharing the posts to encourage people to shop locally.
The campaign comes with some support from government’s Welcome Back Fund to help safely re-open high streets.
The business forums have funded free paper bags for some retailers to use.
Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business Forum, said: "Worksop has lots of small businesses that are sometimes overlooked.
"As we approach Small Business Saturday on December 4, we ask that you pop into these small independents and take a look at what they offer."