Hashtag campaign for Worksop businesses this weekend

Bassetlaw Council is inviting around 40 small businesses in Worksop to promote themselves on social media with hashtag WorksopSmallBizSatUK.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:36 pm

The council will be re-sharing the posts to encourage people to shop locally.

The campaign comes with some support from government’s Welcome Back Fund to help safely re-open high streets.

The business forums have funded free paper bags for some retailers to use.

John Poxon of JP meats, Bridge Street.

Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business Forum, said: "Worksop has lots of small businesses that are sometimes overlooked.

"As we approach Small Business Saturday on December 4, we ask that you pop into these small independents and take a look at what they offer."

