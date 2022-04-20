Faye Skinner, aged 32, has started a new chapter in business after expanding from a small tattoo studio in Harthill, to her own premises offering a range of services on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

Ta2 Ink officially opened its doors earlier this month, giving residents access to talented tattooists, body piercers, lash and nail technicians, a hairdresser, barber, and more.

Picutred mayor Tony Eaton with Faye Skinner, new businesses owner of Ta2 Ink on Newcastle Avenue.

Faye first received the keys to the building on December 1 and has spent the first few months refurbishing it and hiring staff ready for its grand opening.

The studio currently employs eight members of staff with room to expand the team in the future.

Since opening, Faye has found herself fully booked until October.

She said: “It's taken 15 years to get to where I am. It’s always been my dream to have something like this.

Tattoo artist Faye Skinner with mayor Tony Eaton in the tattooist's chair.

"I’ve worked hard fo r it and it’s finally paid off.

"It's a big sigh of relief now that it's all done and up and running.”

The mother-of-three added: “It's been hard to try to juggle home life with work life, but I've got a very supporting f amily.

"Craig, my husband, has been very supportive. He's been able to watch over the kids and take them places while I've been here until God knows what time every night trying to get it finished.

"Hopefully this is going to be a place now where I can eventually take a step back and have it running for me.”

Faye, who lives in Harthill, has been pursuing her career in the tattoo industry since the age of 16, helped by her natural ability to draw thanks to the inherited skills of her grandmother.

Faye said: “Unfortunately she can’t paint now, but she was an absolutely amazing artist, I found her quite inspiring.

“She taught me basic skills from a young age and from then on I always had a passion and it was something I wanted to pursue.

“I'm hoping that this will be great over the next year or two, and then I can open another studio. I might go around and end up hitting every city.

“It's like a little community in here, we're all artistic and creative in our own way.”

Visit Ta2 Ink’s website for more information and booking.

Check out Faye’s work on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/ta2ink_worksop/