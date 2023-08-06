Grounds maintenance firm from near Sutton reaches milestone of 30 sites with global client Scania

SGM, Main Road, Shirland, has now expanded its services to cover 30 sites across various locations for Scania since their first successful collaboration in 2017.

Since securing its initial contract with Scania, SGM has continuously demonstrated its commitment to excellence in delivering exceptional and reliable outdoor maintenance services, including grounds maintenance, building cleaning, tree surgery and winter maintenance services.

Through its dedication and expertise, SGM has grown its relationship with Scania, earning its trust and confidence.

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. (Photo by: Scania)

Scania is renowned for its global presence, with operations spanning more than 100 countries and a workforce of about 54,000 employees. The company has built a solid reputation as a leading provider of sustainable transport solutions, delivering cutting-edge products and services to meet the evolving needs of the transportation industry.

Scania specialises in the production of heavy trucks, buses, and engines, striving to lead the shift towards a sustainable future. The company places a strong emphasis on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency, making significant contributions to the industry's environmental sustainability efforts.

Peter Botham, SGM managing director, said: “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone with Scania. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the strong partnership we have built with Scania over the years. We are committed to providing them with exceptional outdoor maintenance services as they continue to lead the way in the transport industry."

Reaching 30 serviced sites is a testament to the excellence of SGM’s work and the robustness of its partnership with Scania. Shed takes immense pride in upholding Scania's commitment to a greener future by caring for their outdoor areas and offering guidance on biodiversity solutions for their properties.