Ground broken on 26-home Harworth development

The development, named Madison Court in reference to Harworth’s famous former resident and cyclist Tom Simpson, is being delivered by Nottinghamshire-based housebuilder Bersahill and will bring a mix of three and four bedroom properties to the old part of the village - situated on the corner of Common Lane and Styrrup Road.

This will be the first site constructed under the Bersahill name, which is a joint venture between Bassetlaw District Council and Woodhead Regeneration Limited.

Early bird reservations are available soon for the first phase of the development with the show home and sales suite expected to open in six months time and first completions shortly after.

Director at Bersahill, Leo Woodhead, said he was excited by the difference the site will make to the local community and looks forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.

He said: “We are not a typical developer, Bersahill has been created to give back to communities whilst providing beautiful, spacious, high quality and desirable new homes.

"The homes are more contemporary in their design, providing lots of natural light and ample space for families to live their lives comfortably. This is crucial to Bersahill, as we focus on our three pillars for new home construction - people, property and place.

“Harworth is an attractive location for people in Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire looking to purchase a new home. It benefits from being close to the A1, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Sherwood Forest and a wide range of leisure facilities, shops and attractions.

“This development will be unlike anything else locally, adding further character to the village with modern, desirable homes perfect for upsizers, downsizers and first time buyers and growing families. Throughout construction we aim to employ locally - creating jobs and raising aspirations for local companies, suppliers and contractors.

David Armiger, assistant chief executive at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The old part of the village retains a lot of historic charm and appeal and our homes will be sympathetic to their surroundings, whilst injecting something new and fresh into the area.

"As part of the initial consultation period, local residents were keen to have some input into the development and, along with the inclusion of a number of bungalows, I hope this shows that we have listened.

"We very much look forward to seeing the site take shape over the coming months.”