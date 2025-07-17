Greencore’s Manton Wood team cut costs and earn award for Delivering Excellence

Manton Wood's award winning team

A multi-disciplinary team at Greencore’s Manton Wood site has been recognised for their outstanding efforts in innovating strategies that significantly reduced damage-related costs on production lines.

Greencore, a leading manufacturer of convenience foods, announced the team as the winner of the Delivering Excellence category at their Shine Awards.

Greencore’s Shine Awards celebrate individuals and teams who go above and beyond in the workplace. With over 750 employees nominated, the team at Manton Wood were the winners of one of twelve prestigious categories.

A team consisting of 11 members from the Operational Excellence, Engineering, Hygiene, and Operations departments over Greencore united to create strategies that reduce high costs from process and cleaning-related damage in the factory. Their initiatives aimed to minimise accidental damage to the production lines and introduced a real-time damage visibility platform to quickly resolve emerging issues.

The key improvements the team proposed covered a wide range of technical, safety and hygiene practices. From robot modifications to enhanced cleaning and maintenance routines, their detailed strategies and ingenuity exceeded expectations. The team at Manton Wood produced a remarkable reduction in damage-related costs!

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire team who worked on this project,” said Paul Wilde, Operational Excellence Manager at Greencore and their nominator. “Their dedication has been truly exceptional, and each member is a thoroughly deserving winner.”

Manton Wood’s damage spend reduction initiative is an inspiring example of collaboration, innovation and operational excellence. Everyone at Greencore celebrates their outstanding efforts.