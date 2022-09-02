'Grateful' young entrepreneur wins regional award for Kilton-based car dealer firm

Widdowson Motor Sales, in Kilton Terrace, has won the award for the 'most client-focused pre-owned vehicle dealership' in Nottinghamshire, in the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2022.

The award is hosted by SME News to reward a vastly diverse range of hardworking firms based in the Midlands.

Widdowson Motor Sales was set up in 2021 by 21-year-old Leon Widdowson, from Mansfield.

Leon said he was pleased when he received an email stating he had been shortlisted alongside 20 businesses, but was over the moon to later be told he had won the award.

In only his second year in business, Leon has created quite the name for himself, and has been nominated for a further two awards. He has also celebrated being followed on social media by Tom Hartley, a well known luxury car dealer in the industry.

Leon said: “It feels good to have a lot of support from local people but also getting recognised from people in the industry like Tom; it feels good to see the business growing and getting support.

“I am grateful for the customer reviews – a lot of reviews are paragraphs from people who are appreciative of the support. It’s great that customers have taken the time to give detailed feedback.”

Leon said his success comes despite ‘not doing well’ in school – showing that sheer determination and hard work can over rule academic ability.

“I would like other young people to recognise that you can do whatever you want to do, you can make it happen. There are other options out there and you can still be successful.

“I hope people see that and look at doing what they are passionate about and making it work.”

The business award read: “After reviewing Widdowson Motor Sales it is very clear that they are solely focused on delivering quality customer service to all customers.

Widdowson Motor Sales deals a vast range of pre-owned cars, vans and motorbikes.

“This is shown across all their reviews across many different platforms including TrustPilot, Facebook, website feedback and also via Google.

“Widdowson Motor Sales is one of the highest reviewed pre-owned vehicle dealerships in Nottinghamshire.