Start-up businesses in Bassetlaw can be awarded up to £2,000 thanks to a council grant scheme.

Bassetlaw District Council is continuing to award Enterprise Grants to start-up and pre-start-up businesses across the district, and since April this year, nine businesses have secured a total of £14,510 to help with business costs such as marketing, equipment or uniforms.

Businesses applying for the scheme can be awarded a grant of up to £2000 or a discretionary one-off grant of £500.

Just some of the businesses to be awarded grants this year include Obviously Optical, The Mobile Pizza Company and Summit Signs.

Grant recipient, Obviously Optical, found the support extremely valuable when setting up a new business.

Keiran Allan, owner of Obviously Optical, said: “The grant has certainly helped us progress quicker than we would have been able to. So we are extremely grateful that it was awarded and the process for everything has been extremely easy.”

To access the grant process, businesses must support their application with a sound business plan and accurate financial projections.

The council’s business advisers also provide support for the application process and can assist candidates who are unsure of certain business-related topics.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader of Bassetlaw District Council and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We are one of the few councils that proactively assists new businesses and start-ups with financial support. Our Enterprise Grant has been available over the last 20 plus years.

“As Chair of the panel, I get to meet many different organisations applying for the grant. Their unique ideas and proposals are always interesting and it’s great to see how our support has the power to help turn those plans into a reality.

“If anyone is thinking of applying for the grant, don’t hesitate, have a go and if you have any questions, contact our business adviser, who is always happy to help you through the application process.”

