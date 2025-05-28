Grand re-opening: The King and Miller in Nottinghamshire shines with a brand-new look

King and Miller

The King and Miller in Retford, Nottinghamshire welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive 3-week refurbishment.

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area and extended beer garden has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, the King and Miller’s menu will also feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Dirty Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Katie Bancroft said: "We’re excited to unveil the King and Miller’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The family-friendly King and Miller shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub hosts a popular quiz every Sunday from 7pm with the winning team walking away with a £20 gift card. The King and Miller also has a range of live entertainment acts on the last Saturday of every month including solo singers and DJs. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details of upcoming events.

The King and Miller also has its own men’s, women’s and mixed darts teams and are always on the lookout for new players to join. The pub is also looking to start a local pool league on Wednesday evenings. If you’re interested in joining either team, please contact Katie and the team.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the King and Miller. The pub is dog-friendly, with dogs on leads allowed in both the bar and beer garden areas. Water is also available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners during their visit.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look King and Miller, please visit their website: www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/eastandwestmidlands/thekingandmillerretford#/