Get your spark back with 13 five-star electricians in Worksop, based on Google reviews

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:46 BST
As the UK experiences higher electricity demand in the winter due to increased heating needs and more people staying indoors, we recognise that the need for electricians may be on the rise…

But don't worry, we have compiled a list of 13 five-star electricians in Worksop to help you get your spark back.

The following list is based on a handful of electrician businesses that were rated five stars on Google reviews at the time of publication, on October 22, 2024.

We have compiled a list of 13 five-star electricians in the Worksop area.

1. Electrician

Photo: Stock

SCE Electrical & Air Conditioning Services Ltd, based in The Priory Centre, Worksop, is rated five-stars according to Google reviews.

2. SCE Electrical & Air Conditioning Services Ltd

Photo: SCE Electrical & Air Conditioning Services Ltd

Sherwood Electrical Solutions Ltd, on Carlton Road, Worksop, has a five-star rating.

3. Sherwood Electrical Solutions Ltd.

Photo: Sherwood Electrical Solutions Ltd.

Electric-Cal Solutions LTD, on Vessey Road, Worksop, has received a five-star rating on Google reviews.

4. Electric-Cal Solutions LTD

Photo: Electric-Cal Solutions LTD

