"Get smart in Worksop, for the new term - with Stagecoach!"

Be ready to get the bus to school

Young local people returning to school or college are being encouraged to “get smart” and plan their bus journeys.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach’s commitment to local communities goes beyond the bus stop. With schools across the region scheduled to return, the bus operator has given a few tips, regardless of whether it is your first time on a bus or the return to regular travel after the summer break.

Tips to make the journey smoother are:

Practice the route: A dry run, before the first day, can ease nerves and build confidence.

Pack the essentials: Bus pass, water bottle, snack, and a charged phone (if you have one).

Arrive early: Leave a buffer for unexpected delays.

Talk about bus safety: Know your stop, be there on time, ready to board.

Buddy up: You might feel more confident travelling with a sibling or friend.

Have the talk: If you’re just starting secondary school, it might be your first time on the bus. A quick chat with your parents or an older sibling about what to expect can make all the difference.

The Stagecoach app is the perfect travel companion for the new school year because it lets you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan journeys quickly and easily.

Track buses in real time so you know exactly when to leave home.

Buy tickets in advance, saving time on the day.

Dave Skepper, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Getting ready for a new school term can be a hectic time, so it really pays to be smart! Make sure that you’re ready and prepared so you can enjoy the journey and really let our professional drivers take the stress and the fuss out of travelling for school.”

-- To plan your journey, buy before you board and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp