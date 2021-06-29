From pints to pork pies: Pub landlord opens new butcher shop on Worksop high street

But these two unlikely joint businesses are alive and kicking in Worksop post-pandemic thanks to ambitious landlord Marcus Kissane.

The 29-year-old has opened a butcher shop a stone’s throw away from his pub the Queen’s Head, on Bridge Street, in what he describes as ‘a bit of an impulse buy’.

He said: “I saw the unit for sale on Newcastle Avenue, and knew it had the potential to make money, so I just snapped it up. Worksop Butchers was born.”

Some of the team at Worksop Butchers.

It is a bold move by Marcus made just months after coronavirus ploughed through the town’s retail economy, already struggling due to changing shopping habits that incurred the loss of some big names from the high street.

But in this brave new world where trusty, independent businesses could be the key to enticing shoppers back to the town centre, Marcus is hopeful for the future.

The new shop just had its new sign fitted and has received praise online for its ‘great value for money’ and ‘friendly staff who really know their stuff’.

Customers can take advantage of 'plenty for £20' offers.

Meat-lovers can currently take advantage of a new ‘plenty for £20’ offer with three packs featuring an array of different meats for just £20.

"I think there was definitely a gap when it came to high-quality meat at low prices,” he said.

"I feel I’ve had a lot of support – from customers, my staff and also my partner Paul, without whom it would be impossible to keep it all going.

"I’m not a butcher myself, but I have two people working in the new shop and they’re brilliant and brimming with new ideas.”

The shopfront on Newcastle Avenue.

There are more business dreams in the pipeline for Marcus, but he is keeping tight-lipped.

He would, however, like to invest in the town’s young people and take on an apprentice at some point in the future.

"At the moment, we’re just seeing how it goes,” he said. “Juggling the two businesses is challenging, don’t get me wrong.

"But for now we’re doing well and I’m really grateful for everyone’s backing.”

