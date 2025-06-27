Force Contracting Services adds new Arboricultural company to its group

Force Tree and Groundcare join local rapidly growing group of companies, helping expand services to existing and new clients.

Building on the success of Worksop based Specialist Construction and Civil Engineering company, Force Contracting Services Ltd, the Force Group are proud to announce the launch of, ‘Force Tree and Groundcare’.

Specialising in a wide range of arboricultural services, this new addition continues the trend of growth and development of services pursued by the company since its inception in 2007.

Beginning its life as a Fencing installer, Force Contracting Services Ltd has grown exponentially under the leadership of Ben Layden (Managing Director) and Jack Searles (Operations Director). Fast forward to 2025 and the company now provide a comprehensive list of bespoke civil engineering solutions, with a specialist focus on high security perimeter/access and system integration. Force Contracting are engaged throughout the UK across multiple sectors, predominantly for National Grid, Nuclear, Battery Energy Storage Systems and Data Centre projects.

Growth has led to new premises, a team of 25 staff and multiple companies in the group, the latest being Force Tree and Groundcare, headed up by Managing Director, Andy Fairhurst and partner, Nick Galinski.

Having combined experience of over 15 years in the trade, they bring expertise from Council Contracts, Railways, Schools, Hospitals and Private Estates. Backed by the Force Group, customers can be assured of an arboricultural service, expertly delivered.

As a professional company, founded on family values and principles reflective of his time in the military, Group Managing Director, Ben Layden said, “The growth Force has achieved over a relatively short space time is fantastic credit to the team. I think what sets us apart is our passion for delivering a truly great project, whether it be simple Fencing, to our first bridge construction for HS2. Force Tree and Groundcare are a welcome addition, broadening our services and strengthening our team”.