News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
32 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Flog It TV star to give antique valuations at Worksop's Carlton House to celebrate it being under new ownership

Shoppers are being invited to a grand opening event to celebrate Worksop's Carlton House being under new ownership.

By Kate Mason
Published 9th May 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

To celebrate Ben Rhodes taking over the popular shopping destination he is hosting an event on Thursday. May 18. with TV antiques expert James Lewis of Bamfords cutting the ribbon at 12.30pm with nibbles and fizz.

James who is founder and director of Bamfords Auctioneers and regularly appears on TV show Flog It will then be giving antique valuations in the courtyard from 1-3pm in exchange for donations with all proceeds going to Born Free Foundation and the League of Friends of Bassetlaw Hospital.

Read More
Ollerton students gift community with coronation creations
Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts CentreCarlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre
Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre
Most Popular

The event at the venue in Carlton Road will also feature a tombola.

Carlton House, located just five minutes from the town centre, features an eclectic mix of antiques, arts, crafts, vintage, handmade, jewellery, furniture, home decor, vintage tea room and garden items.

Related topics:James LewisWorksop