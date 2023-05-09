Flog It TV star to give antique valuations at Worksop's Carlton House to celebrate it being under new ownership

To celebrate Ben Rhodes taking over the popular shopping destination he is hosting an event on Thursday. May 18. with TV antiques expert James Lewis of Bamfords cutting the ribbon at 12.30pm with nibbles and fizz.

James who is founder and director of Bamfords Auctioneers and regularly appears on TV show Flog It will then be giving antique valuations in the courtyard from 1-3pm in exchange for donations with all proceeds going to Born Free Foundation and the League of Friends of Bassetlaw Hospital.

Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre

The event at the venue in Carlton Road will also feature a tombola.