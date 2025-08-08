First Table introduces Nottingham to a new kind of dining adventure

Mukesh Kunhi Veetil Marketing Manager Passan's, Andrew Jones Business Development Manager First Table, and Preeti Sharma Manager of Passan's

The innovative dining discovery platform First Table has officially arrived in Nottingham, connecting the local foodie community with the city’s best spots. With 50% off the food bill as a reward for dining early, it’s a delicious new way to support local businesses and share great food.

“There’s a real buzz in Nottingham’s food scene, between the range of street food and all the new ideas popping up from young locals, it feels fresh and full of energy,” says Mat Weir, CEO and founder of First Table. “But when you step back, it’s clear it’s not just about the food, it’s about bringing a community together.”

Weir came up with the idea for First Table after dining at a French restaurant with his family. The restaurant offered 50% off food on the first table of the night, making it easy for him to try something new and jump-starting service for the venue. What struck him was the restaurant's understanding of the value in having diners visible from the street, offering social proof to passersby that the venue was worth dining at.

“Food festivals and street markets in Nottingham drive home the idea that dining out here always feels like an adventure,” Weir continues, “and we like to think that adventure can start with First Table.”

Here’s how First Table works: diners browse a curated selection of restaurants via the website or app and pay a booking fee to reserve the first table of the night for two to four people, unlocking 50% off the food bill.

Restaurants join the platform with no fees or long-term contracts, making it easy for venues to get involved. The result is a win-win: diners discover and enjoy quality dining at a great price, while restaurants boost their early-evening trade and attract new customers.

Among the venues for the launch is Passan’s Tea Room & Cocktail Bar, Nottingham’s first Indian tearoom and cocktail lounge which opened recently on Carrington Street, showcasing traditional family recipes and authentic Indian flavours. “We are absolutely excited to team up with First Table as they launch in Nottingham! This innovative platform not only assists restaurants in filling early tables but also introduces them to a whole new audience of passionate food lovers eager to explore unique dining experiences,” says Mukesh Kunhi Veetil, Marketing Manager at Passan’s Tea room & Cocktail Bar. “With Nottingham’s vibrant food scene continuing to grow, First Table offers a fantastic opportunity to stand out and draw in new guests during quieter hours. We are delighted to be part of this exciting launch and look forward to welcoming even more guests to experience the amazing flavours and atmosphere at Passan’s.”

Local foodie and content creator Jules Leah used First Table to book an early dinner at celebrated Italian spot Pici, known for their expertly handcrafted Italian food, and bold flavours. “As a big foodie in Nottingham, I’m proud of the range of restaurants that the city has to offer. First Table launching is going to be an amazing incentive to fill tables and benefit both customers and the restaurants too. The whole process of using the app and booking is so simple, it’s a no-brainer for any foodies wanting to try new spots!”

First Table started in Queenstown, New Zealand, in 2014, and has grown into a global dining experience. Now operating across the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, the platform connects over 2,900 restaurants with a community of more than two million diners. Curious about how it all began? Explore the First Table story here.

The First Table app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.