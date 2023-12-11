FIRST LOOK: Plans for a new Ollerton Town Centre revealed as part of ongoing regeneration project

Exciting and transformational plans for a new Ollerton Town Centre have been revealed as part of the ongoing regeneration project.

The initial plans for Ollerton Town Centre will see a new public sector hub with services of the Town and District Council complemented by a brand-new state-of-the-art library, boutique cinema and residential, retail and hospitability units.

The plans come after it was announced that Sherwood will benefit from a £20 million investment as part of its Levelling Up Fund Round 3.

Councillor Paul Peacock, Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We have been working hard to develop an exciting regeneration project in the town centre that keeps Ollerton’s resident’s thoughts, ideas, needs and wants at the heart of the future of the town.

“The new Town Centre Hub will be vital to the residents of Ollerton, meaning they can access a range of important services on their doorstep and take advantage of new state-of-the-art facilities that all ages can enjoy. The plans will also reinvigorate the town and allow local businesses to grow and thrive. We are really looking forward to making these plans a reality for the people of Ollerton.

“There will be other opportunities for you to have your say and what you think of the plans as they develop throughout Spring and Summer 2024 before submitting the proposals for planning consent; more information on this process will be available on our website soon.”

Newark and Sherwood District Council are delivering this transformational project alongside Ollerton and Boughton Town Council, Johal PLC (owners of the Forest Centre), and Nottinghamshire County Council.

The district council is committed to getting as much investment into Newark and Sherwood as possible.

