Andrew Cassidy, aged 45, has opened DIY Bargains in Claylands Avenue, Worksop after being presented with the opportunity to purchase the stock from his former employer JBS Hardware Ltd.
The shop offers an extensive range of DIY bargains for customers and also sells wholesale to other retailers.
He said: "I’d encourage people to give me a call and come and have a look, at the minute I’m also out and about selling stock to other retailers so the best thing to do is call me to check I’m in the shop until I am able to take on more staff as the business grows.”
Shoppers are urged to contact Andrew before visiting the DIY Bargains shop in Claylands Avenue, Worksop on 07522 206286.