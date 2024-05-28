First look at DIY Bargains, Claylands avenue, Worksop.First look at DIY Bargains, Claylands avenue, Worksop.
First look at DIY Bargains, Claylands avenue, Worksop.

FIRST LOOK: Inside Worksop's new bargain DIY shop

By Kate Mason
Published 28th May 2024, 14:37 BST
Take a sneak peek inside Worksop’s new independent bargain DIY shop featuring 120 products at discount prices.

Andrew Cassidy, aged 45, has opened DIY Bargains in Claylands Avenue, Worksop after being presented with the opportunity to purchase the stock from his former employer JBS Hardware Ltd.

The shop offers an extensive range of DIY bargains for customers and also sells wholesale to other retailers.

He said: "I’d encourage people to give me a call and come and have a look, at the minute I’m also out and about selling stock to other retailers so the best thing to do is call me to check I’m in the shop until I am able to take on more staff as the business grows.”

Shoppers are urged to contact Andrew before visiting the DIY Bargains shop in Claylands Avenue, Worksop on 07522 206286.

Andrew Cassidy is the proud owner of DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop.

1. Boss

Andrew Cassidy is the proud owner of DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The shop has 120 different lines for both customers and other retailers

2. Bargains

The shop has 120 different lines for both customers and other retailers Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
First look at DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop.

3. Stock check

First look at DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Andrew Cassidy is urging residents and retailers to come and check out his new shop DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop.

4. Shop local

Andrew Cassidy is urging residents and retailers to come and check out his new shop DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop