Andrew Cassidy, aged 45, has opened DIY Bargains in Claylands Avenue, Worksop after being presented with the opportunity to purchase the stock from his former employer JBS Hardware Ltd.

He said: "I’d encourage people to give me a call and come and have a look, at the minute I’m also out and about selling stock to other retailers so the best thing to do is call me to check I’m in the shop until I am able to take on more staff as the business grows.”