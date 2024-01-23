FIRST LOOK: Inside the new card shop in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre
Take a look inside Worksop’s brand new card and gift shop that is now open for business.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
The new shop has opened just weeks after the closure of Cardzone.
Former colleagues Allison Galley and Ruth Smith, who managed Cardzone in the Priory Centre decided to take their fate into their own hands and open their own shop after being made redundant.
Priory Cards in unit 8, opposite Iceland and B&M, opened on January 22 and the pair are confident Worksop residents will support their new venture.
Priory Cards will be open 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.
