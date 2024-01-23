News you can trust since 1895
FIRST LOOK: Inside the new card shop in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre

Take a look inside Worksop’s brand new card and gift shop that is now open for business.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT

The new shop has opened just weeks after the closure of Cardzone.

Former colleagues Allison Galley and Ruth Smith, who managed Cardzone in the Priory Centre decided to take their fate into their own hands and open their own shop after being made redundant.

Priory Cards in unit 8, opposite Iceland and B&M, opened on January 22 and the pair are confident Worksop residents will support their new venture.

Priory Cards will be open 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Priory Cards a new card shop opens in the priory Centre, Worksop run by Alison Galley and Ruth Smith.

1. New business

Priory Cards a new card shop opens in the priory Centre, Worksop run by Alison Galley and Ruth Smith.

Priory Cards will stock a range of greetings cards and gifts

2. Greetings!

Priory Cards will stock a range of greetings cards and gifts

Priory Cards a new card shop opened in the Priory Centre, Worksop this week.

3. New start

Priory Cards a new card shop opened in the Priory Centre, Worksop this week.

Shoppers were keen to take a look at Priory Cards on opening day

4. Special occasion

Shoppers were keen to take a look at Priory Cards on opening day

