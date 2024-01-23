FIRST LOOK: Inside the new card shop in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre

The new shop has opened just weeks after the closure of Cardzone.

Former colleagues Allison Galley and Ruth Smith, who managed Cardzone in the Priory Centre decided to take their fate into their own hands and open their own shop after being made redundant.

Priory Cards in unit 8, opposite Iceland and B&M, opened on January 22 and the pair are confident Worksop residents will support their new venture.

Priory Cards will be open 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

1 . New business Priory Cards a new card shop opens in the priory Centre, Worksop run by Alison Galley and Ruth Smith. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Greetings! Priory Cards will stock a range of greetings cards and gifts Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . New start Priory Cards a new card shop opened in the Priory Centre, Worksop this week. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Special occasion Shoppers were keen to take a look at Priory Cards on opening day Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales