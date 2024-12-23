Find out which pharmacies are open near you over the festive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS has published the opening hours for pharmacies in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire over the festive period.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details about which pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day are on the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire website: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/pharmacy/

Details are correct at the time they are published, but we advise you phone ahead before travelling to a pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Pharmacists can give advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses and many can offer services like a repeat supply of oral contraception without the need to visit a GP. Most pharmacists can also offer treatment and some prescription medicines for seven common conditions under the Pharmacy First scheme.

A pharmacist chats to a patient.

“No-one wants to be ill over the Christmas and New Year period, but we hope local people will be reassured that the NHS is there for them this winter. If you are unsure which service is best for your needs, visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111.”

Under the Pharmacy First scheme, pharmacists can help with these seven common conditions:

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

urinary tract infections or UTIs (women aged 16 to 64 years)