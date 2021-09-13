Family-run firm Right Home Care Team held an open day to celebrate the relocation of its business premises to Clowne Business Centre on Crown Street, Clowne.

The business that operates in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire provides home domiciliary care to children and adults, offering services such as meal preparation, medication prompt, domestic chores, transport for medical appointments or just companionship.

The business has been operating for 18 months and has expanded during this time, now employing about 60 members of staff.

The firm celebrated the move to new premises with an open day

Managing director Vicki Allison said: “Not only do we offer the care within the community, we are always actively looking to take on new staff members, with or without experience to join our team, providing employment locally.