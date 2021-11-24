Aaron Seager, previous sales manager of health communication experts, Luto, joins AME Group as new commercial manager.

Aaron’s sales and communications experience will play a pivotal role in presenting the team’s diverse skill set to the UK’s blue-chip companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and to the ever-growing startup community.

Aaron said: “AME have a rich history of supporting innovative brands like B&Q, LG Harris and Procter & Gamble to develop new products from concept all the way through to manufacture.

Left to right: Aaron Seager, and David Pass have joined AME Group to drive design growth.

“I’m excited to play a key role in the design team’s journey, and while I can’t give away too much at this stage, I can promise that we have some big news to come.”

The second key appointment is David Pass, who joins the team as new industrial designer with over 11 years of design experience and six years as a visiting lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, where he passed on vital STEM skills to future generations.

AME Group’s design manager, Tim Stern, said: “I’m very pleased to have both Aaron and David join the team. Both of their personalities and temperaments fit into our company culture perfectly.