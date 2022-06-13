The awards honour the great work apprentices and their employers do

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices, their employers, mentors and training providers.

We are proud to provide the opportunity to recognise this sector and invite entries from businesses, apprentices and training providers across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Let's shine a light and applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprentice can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by a proud family member.

If you need any help with completing your entry we can help, just register to join our FREE Awards Writing workshop taking place on Wednesday 29th June at 10am. It’s virtual, only 40 minutes long and will help guide you through the nomination process. See the event website for more information.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham, on Thursday 6th October, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Village Hotel.

Guests will be served a selection of canapes as they enjoy the opportunity to network with other attendees. This will be followed by a two-course meal and the awards ceremony and entertainment.

Award Categories

Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Hospitality & Leisure Apprentice of the Year

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Openreach

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Nottingham Trent University

Large Employer of the Year (250+), sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeships Ambassador Network

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

For further information and to register and start your journey, simply visit the event website www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Closing date to submit your entries is 6pm on 18th August 2022