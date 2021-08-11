The new service comes as Via adds four Nissan eNV200 vans to its own fleet of vehicles, with more to come over the next year, and installs EV charging facilities at its depots in Bilsthorpe, Gamston and Queens Drive.

The vans will be used by Via employees to provide a range of engineering services and Nottinghamshire residents can expect to see them travelling the county’s roads.

Under the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) Homecharge and Workplace Charging Schemes (WCS), individuals and companies can claim a government grant of £350 towards the purchase and installation of a charging point, up to a maximum of 40 charging points for businesses.

Via East MIdlands has added four Nissan eNV200 vans to its own fleet of vehicles.

The new service allows Via to provide a full EV service to customers, helping to electrify their fleet, reduce their environmental impact and cut costs.

Head of operations Dave Tebbett said: “We already provide fleet services to clients with electric buses and smaller EVs and we see the growth of electric motoring as companies and individuals look to switch to more sustainable transport.

“With our skilled highways electrical team delivering a range of works in the region, it seemed like a natural progression for us to be able to use our expertise to help other organisations electrify their travel.

“We’re now in a position where we can offer our customers a full electric fleet services with everything from fleet procurement, to maintenance and installation of charging infrastructure.”

Via’s environmental manager, Selina Morson, added: “In May 2021, Nottinghamshire County Council declared a climate emergency and reinforced its commitment to becoming completely carbon neutral by 2030.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to introduce electric vehicles to our fleet and EV charging facilities to our depots.

"It’s a small step but it will have a positive effect on our environmental impact and will also allow us to understand how we can best use them as a wider part of our fleet in the future.”

To find out more, please visit www.viaem.co.uk/ev.