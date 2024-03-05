Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The egg hunt started on March 4 with ten Retford businesses in Retford Town Centre taking part.

Prizes include a vegan Nibbly Easter Egg and a milk chocolate Big City Bunny, both by Hotel Chocolat (sponsored by Pennington’s Electrical), there is a scrumptious Easter cake (donated by Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs); and all entrants are eligible for a free week’s trial session between March 30 and April 25 at Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participating organisations are Baytree Bistro & Bar, Chameleons Fancy Dress, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy, Nicole Olivia Cake Designs, Pennington’s Electrical, Retford Arts Hub, Ten Green Bottles, The Pottery and Wonderland Bookshop.

Retford Easter Egg Hunt

The entry forms are available from all participating organisations, and the prize draw entry box is at Edinburgh Woolen Mill on Carolgate.

The prize draw will take place at 1pm on Saturday March 30 and winning entrants will be notified by phone. All entrants need to do is visit

each of the participating organisations and note the number displayed in the Retford Egg Hunt posters and complete the form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once the entry form is complete, it needs to be placed in the entry box at Edinburgh Woollen Mill before 12 noon on March 30.