Easter bunny delights shoppers at Retford Big Market Day

The Easter bunny greeted shoppers to mark a milestone anniversary at Retford Big Market Day.

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read

Retford Big Market Day celebrated the 50th anniversary of Bishton’s Catering on Retford Market Square and was opened by Mayor of Retford, Councillor Sue Shaw, ably assisted by the Easter Bunny and Hathersage Brass Band.

Bishton’s Catering have been serving the people of Retford on Retford Market Square since 1973.

David and Clara Camfield ran the stall together with daughters Clara and Victoria until Clara, now Bishton, took over a few years ago.

Coun Sue Shaw and the Easter Bunny at the Retford Arts Hub to launch the Retford Easter Egg Hunt
The event also marked the start of the Retford Easter Egg Hunt, which will run until April 8, and encourages people to visit shops around Retford Town Centre. Entry forms are available at Retford Arts Hub, The Chocolate Kitchen, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill, where the prize draw entry box is located.

Prizes include an Easter chocolate selection from The Chocolate Kitchen, a vegan Easter Egg by Hotel Chocolat, and a signed copy of The Last Bear and a tote bag with ‘goodies’ from The Wonderland Bookshop.

It was a busy morning in town until the rain came at lunchtime, but the band played on, and the sun returned in the early afternoon.

The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday April 15, when there will be a flagmaking workshop to help get ready for the Coronation celebrations at Retford Town Hall on Sunday May 7.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) supports the Retford Big Market Days in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.