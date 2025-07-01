‘Drive and determination’: How a five-star business near Worksop caring for cats and canines feels more like ‘family’

A family-run business near Worksop continues to thrive, offering pet boarding services, a cattery, and a dog grooming salon – with customers, both returning and new, booking in their beloved pets for five-star care.

Rex Pet Hotel was founded in 2012 by Nigel and Louise Wetton (née O’Neill), who embarked on a new chapter in their lives after separating from their previous marriages and relocating to the Shireoaks Farm site in 2011.

Although they lived in a caravan on site before moving into the property, the new couple had complete faith in their venture as they were “in it together”, as Nigel shared.

This business venture marked a fresh start for both of them.

Nigel and Louise Wetton are the owners of Rex Pet Hotel.

The inspiration for the business came from a vision Nigel had about the Shireoaks Hill farmhouse, which is situated on land owned by the Welbeck Estate, where he was renting out a barn at the time.

Once the property became available, the farm house transformed into Nigel and Louise’s family home and to this day, serves as the heart of the ‘Rex’ business.

Rex Pet Hotel, named after Nigel’s late father Rex, offers a range of services including pet boarding, a cattery, dog grooming, and cleaning services. Rex, who was born in 1937 – the same year King George VI was crowned – was given the name, due to its Latin origins, meaning ‘King’.

The name’s royal origin signifies the important role Rex Wetton played in his family's life.

Laraine's Grooming Salon @ Rex Pet Hotel.

Nigel said he idolised his father, as Rex owned and managed the Castelle garage in Warsop, from which he learned a lot about business and serving the community.

After Rex passed away, Nigel decided to name his business venture in honour of his father’s life and legacy.

He initially launched ‘Rex Real Experiences’, followed by ‘Rex Pet Hotel’, with the approval of his mother, Anne.

Nigel expressed that the success of the business would not have been possible without the support of both the Wetton and O'Neill families.

There is a cattery on the Rex Pet Hotel site.

He emphasised that their financial assistance was crucial during the launch of the venture, as both were recent divorcees starting from scratch.

Nigel said: “We do what we say. We are a family run business, we are animal lovers and we take care of each other and look after all of the animals in our care.

“That is our priority and focus. This business was born from drive and determination. We are proud of that.”

Louise added: “We welcome potential customers to view our hotel from 10am-3pm every day to get a feel for the place and our services.

Boarding kennels and day care at Rex Pet Hotel.

“We exercise dogs in our kennels three times a day, as they have spacious fields, toys and get fed and fussed by our hardworking staff during their stay.”

Today, the ‘Rex’ family has grown to include 14 staff members at Rex Pet Hotel with an additional 10 employees working for Rex Cleaning Services.

Now, 13 years later, what started out as just six kennels at the beginning of the business has become 24 dog boarding kennels, four executive suites, a dog grooming salon and a cattery.

The business collaborates closely with and supports neighbours on-site, including Doggy Dens UK Rescue and Next Level Dog Training.

Rex Pet Hotel is licensed by Bassetlaw Council and has received a five-star rating in its last two inspections.

The hotel has also garnered excellent reviews from customers on Google.

The dog boarding business received a five-star rating from Bassetlaw Council.

One satisfied customer remarked: “Lovely staff, beautiful scenery, large, comfy kennels, and fantastic groomers.”

Along with the staff who “feel like family”, the site is home to Nigel and Louise's seven dogs, five cats, two goats, peacocks, geese, and hens – the perfect farm house that was once just a dream.

When he is not working from home, Nigel is a rally driver and has recently welcomed Louise as his co-driver.

He shared that one of his main motivations for starting the business was to enable him to pursue his passion for rally driving in competitions across the country, knowing that the business is in safe hands while he is away.

To find out more about Rex Pet Hotel services and how to book, visit rex-pet-hotel.co.uk or email [email protected].

For more details about Rex Cleaning Services, available for commercial and domestic jobs, contact 01623 846136.