Drink up a bargain as pubs hold a January sale

Drinkers can enjoy a January sale at Wetherspoons pubs The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop and The Queens Hotel in Maltby this month.

Both pubs have reduced the price on a range of drinks until Thursday, January 16

The range includes both alcoholic and low and alcohol-free drinks.

The drinks featured in the sale are Sharps Doom Bar (real ale), Shipyard (craft beer), Coors Light (lager), Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime (cider) and Magners (cider).

There are also a selection of wines in the sale from Coldwater Creek (pinot grigio, merlot, White Zinfandel Rose), Gordon’s gin, Smirnoff vodka, four canned soft drinks (R White’s raspberry lemonade, Dalston’s Fizzy Rhubarb, Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint and Sanpellegrino), and four draught soft drinks, plus Guinness, Lavazza Iced Cappucino and Remedy Kombucha.

The low and alcohol-free drinks include; Beck’s Blue, Budweiser Prohibition Brew, Heineken 0.0, Brewdog Nanny State and Adnams Ghost Ship.

The sale prices include a pint of Shipyard at £2.35, a pint of Coors Light at £2.15, a glass of Coldwater Creek wine at £2.55, a pint of Guinness at £2.79 and a pint of Magners at £1.89.

James Nott, manager at The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.”