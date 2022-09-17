Dozens of jobs feared lost after Edwinstowe-based construction firm reportedly ceases trading

A number of staff from Woodhead Construction, part of Woodhead Group and described as a ‘a family-owned, multi-award-winning construction company operating across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire’, have taken to LinkedIn to say they are looking for new jobs after being told the company was ceasing trading.

One worker wrote on LinkedIn: “Due to the unfortunate news about Robert Woodhead, I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Good Luck to all colleagues similarly affected, I have enjoyed my time with the company.”

And a third said: “As most people will have seen with a number of my fellow colleagues, it’s a shame to say we all received the terrible news about our positions at Robert Woodhead late yesterday, meaning I now need to look for a new opportunity.”

Woodhead Construction had been working on new homes with Bolsover District Council in Whitwell.

Approach Personnel, a recruitment specialist in construction, said: “We are saddened to hear the news about our partner and client Robert Woodhead group.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with all of the staff.”

Woodhead has partnered with a number of local authorities on housing schemes in the region, such as Newark & Sherwood, and Mansfield councils, and works across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Woodhead Construction has also partnered with Bassetlaw Council on a number of key projects over recent years, including a joint venture with Bersahill on the 26-home Madison Court development in Harworth, and the refitting of Kilton Forest Golf Course’s clubhouse.

The latest accounts for Robert Woodhead Holdings Ltd, for the year to October 31, 2021, show a pre-tax profit of £535,000 from a turnover of £44.3 million, with the company employing more than 150 staff.