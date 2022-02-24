Businesses based on industrial estates in Worksop, Retford, West Stockwith, Harworth, Carlton in Lindrick, Ordsall, East Markham and Tuxford will host the defibrillators, which have been funded by North Notts BID and installed by BID member South Electrical Ltd.

The defibrillators will be available around the clock to businesses and the local community.

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID pictured with Rachel Noon, general manager of Melody Maison.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “We are delighted to have begun installing defibrillators across our North Nottinghamshire industrial estates.

“They are life saving devices that we believe should be an essential provision to businesses in industrial areas.

“In times of an emergency, a fast response is imperative, and we believe these are well placed to enable swift action to be taken.”

Harworth-based online furniture store Melody Maison and modular loading bay solutions manufacturer Transdek were two of the first businesses to have a defibrillator installed to their external walls as part of the initiative.

Defibrillator installed outside Transdek in Harworth

Rachel Noon, general manager of Melody Maison, a businesses with 40 employees, said they are “very pleased” to have been offered the opportunity to host a defibrillator.

She said: “After a member of our warehouse team raised the idea, we realised that this could be a very useful and more importantly lifesaving piece of equipment.

“As many of us have concerns should we ever need to use the machine, we have arranged a training evening, which we will be hosting on our grounds at the end of this month, where local businesses can send team members for advice and training in CPR and defibrillator use.”

An additional two defibrillators are planned to be installed following a fundraising appeal from Retford resident Estelle Speirs, after her father Barry Saxby died following a cardiac arrest in December last year.

North Notts BID has installed defibrillators across industrial estates in Bassetlaw.

North Notts BID reached out to Estelle and will be supporting her as she plans to install two additional units in Retford in the near future.

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, said: “We’re delighted to see the positive reception from residents and businesses with our defibrillator interventions.

“We plan to offer additional training opportunities for businesses to familiarise themselves with the equipment.

“Hopefully, these devices will not need to be used, but they do act as a means of reassurance in times of need.”

North Notts BID will be covering the cost of maintenance including the cost of replacement pads and regular check-ups to ensure they are properly functioning.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit https://northnottsbid.co.uk/