Discount store donates hundreds of pounds to Worksop community centre
A community centre has received over £300 to help bring support to people who need it.
The Original Factory Shop Langold, Doncaster Road, has raised £328.65 for Oasis Community Centre.
The discount store nominated Oasis as their annual chosen charity to raise money for, and awarded the money last week ahead of Christmas.
The money was raised by customers who put money in the charity box, and from donations made to the store's charity fund from swiping their TOFS club member card or buying a carrier bag.
Oasis Community Centre will use the money towards Operation Oasis which was set up by centre manager Pastor Steve Williams at the beginning of the pandemic.
Operation Oasis is a project that gives support to those in need in the Worksop area. Completely reliant on funding, volunteers at the centre have given out over 16,000 parcels of food and essentials, hampers and gifts in the last two years.
Avi Goldman, store manager at The Original Factory Shop Langold, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers who have swiped their club cards, bought a shopping bag or made a donation in store.
“Thanks to your generosity we have been able to make a donation to Oasis Community Centre.
“From all of us at The Original Factory Shop Langold, we wish them every success."
