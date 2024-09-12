Direct Track Solutions Ltd announce sale to Schwihag AG

Dinnington based company Direct Track Solutions Ltd (DTS) has been acquired by Swiss company Schwihag AG. Corporate Finance advice was provided to DTS by Andy Ryder and Adam Ames of Shorts, together with legal advice from Matt Ainsworth of Shakespeare Martineau.

Direct Track Solutions Limited was founded in 2002 by Martin and Melanie Southwell to focus on competitive supply chain solutions for the railway industry. Having significantly grown the business, Martin and Melanie were looking for a partner who could continue this success.

Karl-H Schwiede, President of the Board of Schwihag Group, commented: “We are excited to continue doing business with DTS and appreciate our continued partnership.”

Andy Ryder, Corporate Finance Partner at Shorts added:

Direct Track Solutions premises

“We are delighted to have helped complete this transaction for Martin and Melanie. It has been a pleasure to work with them on this international transaction, and we look forward to hearing of Direct Track’s continuing success under Schwihag’s ownership.“

Melanie and Martin Southwell, of Direct Track Solutions Limited said:

“Having worked for 22 years building a successful business, we agreed that the time was now right to look for a buyer that could take the business to the next level. Schwihag AG a global supplier of quality railway track products ticked all the boxes. Schwihag AG is the perfect fit, enhancing the DTS brand and creating greater opportunities for all the staff .We are both delighted that the future of DTS is in good hands and we are confident that the business will go from strength to strength”

"Throughout the whole process we had full confidence in both Andy Ryder and Adam Ames at Shorts, along with Matt Ainsworth of Shakespeare Martineau that the lengthy transaction would be completed to the highest standard whilst at the same time meeting our expectations. They worked together admirably as a team of professionals and we would recommend their services without hesitation."

Matt Ainsworth, Corporate Partner at Shakespeare Martineau said:

“We are very pleased to have supported Martin and Melanie on the sale of Direct Track to Schwihag. Direct Track is yet another high quality local business which has attracted overseas inward investment into the region. We wish the business all the success for the future.”

Schwihag, which was founded in 1971 in Tägerwilen, Switzerland, has over 50 years’ experience in the rail sector and is a longstanding supplier of unique and well-proven trackwork components and fastening systems globally. Rebecca Robinson of Wake Smith provided legal advice to the buyer.

Direct Track Solutions Ltd will continue to trade under the DTS Brand, with the company structure and personnel remaining unchanged.

The acquisition of DTS last month supplements Schwihag’s manufacturing facilities in Doncaster; Leipzig, Germany and Grandview Missouri, USA, alongside its additional regional offices in Valencia, Spain and New Delhi, India. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is seen as a strategic addition to Schwihag’s UK portfolio, increasing the range of products and services offered to the market.