Data whizzkid Ryan, 22, wins best future innovator award

An innovative data scientist from Worksop has been honoured in a prestigious national awards scheme.

Ryan Jessop, 22, who works for the global marketing technology specialist, Clicksco Group, was named best future innovator in the Best Of The Best Awards, run by Innovate UK.

The awards shine a spotlight on knowledge transfer partnerships (KTPs), which form a UK-wide programme to help businesses improve their competitiveness and productivity.

Talented Ryan is KTP associate at Clicksco and was recognised for his work with Durham University, where he graduated, on a unique audience data management platform called Carbon.

Developed from the firm’s Teesside office, where he is based, Carbon focuses on boosting the accuracy of online advertising by predicting the number of times consumers will click on it, thus increasing revenue and driving profits.

Ryan’s research was praised by Pete Danks, Clicksco’s divisional chief executive officer, who said: “This is an incredible success for Carbon and Ryan’s own development. Innovation is key to pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in the ever-evolving digital landscape, and Ryan is testament to that.”

DELIGHTED Ryan saluted the whole team at Clickso for landing the best future innovator award. He said: “This achievement is the result of a whole team effort.

It has been fantastic to see the impact that my research and a small team of developers can have on a product.”

Ryan, who joined Clicksco after graduating in 2017, added: “My time with Clicksco has been full of surprises. My background is in maths, with very little coding experience, so working in a room of coders was a bit of a culture shock at first.

“But now I feel comfortable. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve been involved in areas I never expected to get insight into.”