A total of 18 businesses from the East Midlands have been presented with the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme gold award.

The ceremony at The National Memorial Arboretum saw East Midlands employers including Newark & Sherwood Council, Bassetlaw Council, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Gedling Council recognised.

Stuart Williams, East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association chief executive, said: “The bar for the Gold Award is a high one, but not unrealistically so, as witnessed by the range of organisations represented.

The gold award winners.

“All of them have demonstrated their unswerving commitment in supporting the Armed Forces family – veterans, reserves, cadets, adult volunteers and military spouses.

“That support and advocacy is much valued by the Armed Forces and its people and it is great to see it rewarded. We look forward to continuing to work with all our winners and to continue, with them, in bringing other organisations along too.”

The awards were presented by Major General Marc Overton, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff for Reserves & Cadets, and Brigadier Jock Fraser, Naval Regional Commander for Wales & Western England.

To win a Gold Award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive human resources policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the employer recognition scheme.