Worksop site manager scoops top house builder award

David Mills, who worked for Barlborough-based Harron Homes, has been recognised at the National House Building Council Pride in the Job awards.

The Pride in the Job awards is one of the most highly regarded competition in the industry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

David is site manager at Harron’s Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe, and has almost 50 years of industry experience.

David Mills and Adrian Downs both won NHBC Pride in the Job awards.

This is his 34th NHBC award.

He said: ““I’ve always been proud of keeping my high standards consistent throughout my career, and it’s wonderful to have that recognised by the NHBC.

"My fantastic assistant site manager and talented team at Thorseby helped made it possible to build first-class houses.”

Also winning an award was Adrian Downs, from Mansfield. It is his second NHBC award having won in 2017.

Construction director said, “Having only registered with the NHBC within the last two years, it’s incredible to have the efforts of two of our fantastic site managers recognised so soon.

“In fact, it’s the second time this year that our Brierley Heath team has been awarded, having won Harron Team of the Year 2020/21, so it’s even better to have the NHBC also recognise what a brilliant team we have.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our developments and the hard work that goes into building every house to the highest quality, and would like to thank the whole Harron team as we know our successes would not be possible without the great team spirit we have here.”

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years and winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.