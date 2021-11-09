The company claims the next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

It added that gigabit speeds allow consumers to do more online from working, streaming, socialising and gaming at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Nottinghamshire County Council leader, councillor Ben Bradley MP, has praised the roll-out, saying how important gigabit access is for residents.

Virgin Media O2 has added thousands of homes in Worksop to its gigabit network.

He said: “It’s great news that the north of our county is now even better connected.

“The pandemic has of course meant we’ve all had to adapt the way we work, learn and communicate, so having better, faster broadband is more important than ever for residents, businesses and our economy.

“This is a brilliant example of private sector innovation and investment supporting our ambition for a world-class digital infrastructure for our county.

"We want every Nottinghamshire home and business to be able to access superfast speeds, which is why we are also pushing plans to further extend and invest in our digital network.”

Chief executive officer at Virgin Media O2, Lutz Schüler said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Worksop the latest area to benefit.

"We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.

“With our gigabit roll-out progressing at an unmatched pace, and Worksop residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”

More than 14.3 million homes in the UK can now access the Gig1 service.