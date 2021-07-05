Deliveroo has revealed Worksop's top orders.

The service launched in Worksop less than two months ago and is working with a variety of restaurants, takeaways and grocers in the town.

New data has revealed tat Saturday at 8.22pm is the most popular time for residents in Worksop to order a Deliveroo and that British food is loved the most, followed by American.

The most popular dishes ordered in Worksop are:

Mini fish meal from Worksop Fish Bar

Italian BMT footlong from Subway

Grilled chicken rice box from Cafe Ignite

A two pint of British semi skimmed milk from Morrisons

Pad Thai from Thai Cassia

In Worksop, 60 per cent of the restaurants available are local independents.

The food delivery company said it will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

If any restaurants or grocers in Worksop are wanting to join Deliveroo, they can apply here to become a partner.

New customers can get £10 off their first two orders with a minimum order value of £15 per order. Discount code is WORKSOP20.

This code is valid between June 21 and August 15. See deliveroo.co.uk/legal for full terms.