Worksop firms team up to provide stress-free property and mortgage service

Bartrop and Dilks Property Services and The Mortgage Shop have decided to complete their own selling packages by agreeing to work in association with each other.

The move will help provide all clients the best possible advice to help get sellers and buyers moving with the minimum of stress.

Managing director at Bartrop and Dilks, Neil Bartrop, said: "Over the last 13 years we have grown our brand to provide an exceptional service to all our clients.

"A part of our service we had always looked to improve on was the mortgage advice given to sellers and buyers.

"To be Worksop’s leading estate agent and now working alongside The Mortgage Shop really does complete our comprehensive package we can now offer to all our clients.

“We are very excited to be working with The Mortgage Shop team and feel very privileged they wish to associate their brand with ourselves."

Managing director of The Mortgage Shop, Gregg Bartram, said “We are very pleased at The Mortgage Shop to begin a new association with Bartrop and Dilks offering mortgage advice to their homebuyers and sellers.

"Being based in Worksop, we are committed to supporting the growth of the town and it is clear that Bartrop and Dilks are equally committed to this cause.

“At The Mortgage Shop we deliver friendly professional advice where our only focus is on customer satisfaction and ensuring that not only is the most appropriate mortgage secured, but that our clients have the right protections in place.”

For financial advice or property needs call 01909532020 or 01909509001.