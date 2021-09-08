Sarah Knowles has her sights set on transforming an old derelict hair salon in Victoria Square into The Woof Hub Ltd – featuring a dog training facility, luxury doggy day care, retail and dog grooming facility.

Sarah has finalised her design plans to renovate the property into a luxury doggy daycare facility with a living room setting and an enrichment room filled with toys and games.

Planning permission has been submitted and a number of comments of support in favour of the application received. A decision is expected to be made no later than September 27.

The Woof Hub logo

Sarah is hoping to host a grand opening on October 4.

Doggy day care spaces are already filling up with just three spaces still available.

Sarah said: “I have employed local people and all the staff are now in place and we're all ready and raring to go.

Sarah Knowles is set to launch the WooF Hub Ltd, offering doggy day care and training, Sarah is pictured with her dogs Arlo, three, Zoom, seven, Scampi, three and Willow 14

"To date we've seen no negative return on the planning application and comments so fingers crossed for everything coming back as a great big yes.

"I am also joining forces with K9 Bodycare Canine Massage Therapy and we are looking at providing puppy workshops together.

"In eight out of ten puppy training classes your dog will learn how to sit and give a paw but there’s so much more to owning a puppy so we will be covering things like pet first aid, CPR, diet and nutrition and bringing all these into the classes.”

One of the new staff members coming on board on a part-time basis will be Jay, a homeless Worksop man whose plight captured the hearts of the community.

Sarah Knowles is set to launch the WooF Hub Ltd, offering doggy day care and training, Sarah is pictured training her dog Arlo, three

Jay, 28, and his trusty dog Lilly are now settled in a new home after Sarah set up a fundraising page after reading about him on a community Facebook page.

Sarah said: “Jay and Lilly are doing really well and are settled in their new home.

"Jay is deciding what he wants for his future and looking at college courses but he will be coming to work part time at the Woof Hub too.”

Mother-of-two Sarah, who has more than ten years experience working with animals, decided to embark on her new business venture after being furloughed from her job as a retail manager at the Maltby RSPCA shop during lockdown.

As part of her new facility puppy parents will be able to keep tabs on their pooch thanks to CCTV cameras allowing owners to log in at any time of the day.

Sarah’s new facility will also boast an indoor training centre and retail space to allow owners to purchase leads and harnesses and accessories directly and in future Sarah hopes to provide a grooming service too.

One of the comments received in support of the planning application said: “Having seen Sarah's work over the last few months and seeing what an impact she's had on our local community, I for one cannot wait for this facility to open.