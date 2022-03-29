Worksop cinema turns 10: Pictures show building work of the Savoy and its official opening in 2012

Visitors enjoyed a ‘Savoy Super Saturday’ event to mark the occasion which saw three free kids club showings.
General manager Joanne Gregory said the birthday event brought back memories from the cinema’s opening weekend.
The cinema opened its doors on March 2012 when guests were invited to a red carpet event and special screening.
“We had a fantastic ‘Savoy Super Saturday’ where we celebrated our 10th birthday,” said Joanne.
“We had three free kids club showings, Wreck it Ralph, Tangled and The Lorax - all bringing back great memories from our opening weekend back in 2012.
"It was a busy day but a great one with so many people coming in and sharing our special day with us.
“We also did some fabulous competitions on Facebook as part of our celebrations giving away a free kids party and a huge hamper full off your favourite cinema snacks.”
The cinema recently updated its projectors with brand new laser ones, which enable stunning brightness, vivid colours and pin-sharp images and last summer new supersized screens were installed.
Joanne said staff were gearing up for a bust few weeks over the Easter half term.