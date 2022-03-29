Worksop cinema turns 10: Pictures show building work of the Savoy and its official opening in 2012

Visitors enjoyed a ‘Savoy Super Saturday’ event to mark the occasion which saw three free kids club showings.

General manager Joanne Gregory said the birthday event brought back memories from the cinema’s opening weekend.

The cinema opened its doors on March 2012 when guests were invited to a red carpet event and special screening.

“We had a fantastic ‘Savoy Super Saturday’ where we celebrated our 10th birthday,” said Joanne.

“We had three free kids club showings, Wreck it Ralph, Tangled and The Lorax - all bringing back great memories from our opening weekend back in 2012.

"It was a busy day but a great one with so many people coming in and sharing our special day with us.

“We also did some fabulous competitions on Facebook as part of our celebrations giving away a free kids party and a huge hamper full off your favourite cinema snacks.”

The cinema recently updated its projectors with brand new laser ones, which enable stunning brightness, vivid colours and pin-sharp images and last summer new supersized screens were installed.

Joanne said staff were gearing up for a bust few weeks over the Easter half term.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is out on April 1 and is expected to be popular with families, along with new animated adventure comedy film Bad Guys.

The long awaited third installment of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be in the cinema from April 8.

A daily kids club film is also being screened from April 2.

Joanne added: “Lots of great films coming up for you to come and watch during half term, we look forward to seeing everyone soon at the Savoy Cinema.”

1. Construction Construction of the cinema took place in 2011 and 2012. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Inside the cinema Inside one of the screens before the well-known red seats were installed ready for the opening. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Glimpse behind the screen Here is a glimpse behind the screens before they were installed. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Red carpet reception The red carpet was rolled out for the official opening event in 2012. Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales