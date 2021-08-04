The restaurant, on Spinella Road, is giving away the burgers via its click and collect from Wednesday August 4 to Sunday August 8.

To claim simply download the Burger King app, choose the Worksop restaurant from the location finder and the free Whopper offer will appear in the offers tab.

CEO of Burger King UK, Alasdair Murdoch said: “We know the people of Worksop love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

"Our home – of the Whopper – is their home.”

The restaurant, which opened its doors recently, has created 30 new jobs.