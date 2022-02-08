Worksop-based Wilko welcomes pets into hundreds of its stores - including in Retford but not in Worksop

Worksop-based Wilko is welcoming pets into hundreds of its stores across the country.

The retailer as has announced that pets will be able to visit 248 of its shops nationwide, including in Carolgate, Retford.

However, they will not be allowed in the Worksop store, in the Priory Shopping Centre.

The rollout in two-thirds of Wilko’s stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

Pets will be allowed into dozes of Wilko stores, including the one in Retford.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animals, or where the entrance is not pet friendly.

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome.

In a statement Wilko said: “Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores except for food aisles.

The brand expects most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products instore that get their tails wagging.

"Wilko stocks everything from pet food to treats, bedding to toys, cleaning supplies to healthy pet essentials and even presents, costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

"For other animal family members, the retailer is also home to reptile, bird and fish pet supplies.”

