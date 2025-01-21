Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic high street retailer is set to close 17 stores across the UK by May 2025

The closures include locations in Bournemouth, Luton and March, with major discounts available

WHSmith, which operates over 1,100 stores, plans to focus on expansion outside the high street

The company has closed 10 stores in the past two years and will continue to reduce its high street footprint

An iconic high street brand, synonymous with Britain’s retail landscape, is set to close 17 stores in the coming months, with one shutting its doors in just days.

The historic WHSmith, which operates over 1,100 locations nationwide, has been gradually reducing its footprint, having already closed numerous stores since 2023.

The latest round of closures, scattered across the country, will take place between now and May.

The announcement follows a statement from November in which the company revealed plans to close up to 20 locations annually over the next three years.

At the same time, the brand is preparing to expand, with 90 new stores planned for opening during this period.

Which WHSmiths locations are closing?

Two of the 17 locations closed just this week, following major closing-down sales to clear out their remaining stock.

The high street store in Bournemouth gave shoppers the opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 50% before its permanent closure, and held its final day of trading on January 18.

The store at Luton Point shopping centre was deemed "no longer sustainable to continue trading from" by the retailer. WHSmith confirmed that staff would be offered support and, where possible, redeployed to nearby locations.

A third closure is also scheduled for January, with the shop in March, Cambridgeshire, set to close its doors on January 25.

The full list of WHSmith store closures is as follows:

Accrington, Lancashire - March 15

Basingstoke, Hampshire - February 1

Bolton, Greater Manchester - February

Diss, Norfolk - April

Halesowen, West Midlands - April

Halstead, Essex - April

Haverhill, Suffolk - 26 April

Luton, Bedfordshire - January 18

March, Cambridgeshire - 25 January

Newport, Isle of Wight - April

Newtown, Powys - February 15

Oldham, Greater Manchester - May

Orpington, Greater London

Rhyl, Denbighshire - February 15

Stockton, County Durham - May

Winton, Bournemouth - February 15

Many of the stores set to close have launched "everything-must-go" sales, so if one is shutting near you, it might be worth checking out for some great deals.

In the past two years, WHSmith has closed 10 stores, including branches in Manchester, Bicester, Somerset, and Sale. In 2023, the retailer announced it would no longer be opening additional high street locations, marking a setback for shoppers.

WHSmith said that further expansion on high streets would be "just a duplication," and confirmed its intention to focus on growing its portfolio outside this sector.

Here's the full list of stores which have closed over the past few years:

Alfreton, Derbyshire - January, 2024

Bicester, Oxfordshire - August, 2023

Bournemouth - October, 2024

Crewe, Cheshire - March, 2023

Manchester - December 2, 2023

Margate, Kent - April 20, 2024

Nantwich, South Cheshire - February, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire - March, 2023

Oban, Argyll and Bute, Scotland - February, 2024

Ramsgate, Kent - January, 2024

Sale, Manchester - September 2024

Despite the closures, WHSmith continues to operate more than 1,100 stores across the UK.

What do you think about these closures? Will you miss these iconic high street stores, or are you looking forward to the brand’s new direction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.