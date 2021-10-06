Well-known business Wards Shoe Shop to close in Worksop town centre
A well-known shoe shop in Worksop is to close its doors – but its owners are on the look out for new premises in the town.
Wards Shoe Shop, which has been operating in the town since 1954, is closing due to its lease coming to an end at the Priory Shopping Centre.
Its owners are keen to find alternative premises in the town, but said ‘things are very uncertain’ at the current time.
A spokesman for the store said: “Sadly we’ve launched a closing down sale at our store in Worksop – where we have been serving customers since our business started in 1954.
"Our lease is ending soon and the shop hasn’t been busy enough to continue as it is.
"We’re clearing out stock now as we have more than usual due to the numerous Covid closures of 2020/21.
"We don’t not want to close, and hope we can secure a more viable future in Worksop – protecting the jobs of our lovely team, and continuing to provide great quality shoes to our customers, but for now things are very uncertain.”