Wards Shoe Shop, which has been operating in the town since 1954, is closing due to its lease coming to an end at the Priory Shopping Centre.

Its owners are keen to find alternative premises in the town, but said ‘things are very uncertain’ at the current time.

A spokesman for the store said: “Sadly we’ve launched a closing down sale at our store in Worksop – where we have been serving customers since our business started in 1954.

"Our lease is ending soon and the shop hasn’t been busy enough to continue as it is.

"We’re clearing out stock now as we have more than usual due to the numerous Covid closures of 2020/21.