Channels 5's Britain's Best Farm Shop - Welbeck

‘Britain’s Poshest Farm Shops’ is set to air on Friday 12 August and viewers will get to see a selection of familiar Welbeck Farm Shop faces in this fly-on-the-wall

production. Narrated by Patricia Hodge, the TV programme is a warm and touching look at why we all love a farm shop, the characters that inhabit it, and the people behind the scenes.

Nicky Taylor, Creative Director of ‘Britain’s Poshest Farm Shops’ went on to say; “Welbeck is probably the gem in the crown when it comes to Farm Shops; we did not find any to compare; the largest walled garden in Britain, its own dairy and unique cheese, with its own School of Artisan Food. But it does not shout or brag about its skills or qualities, it truly is a best kept secret.

Channel 5's Britain's Best Farm Shop - Welbeck

“In the film, we see Welbeck enter the prestigious Farm Shop and Deli Awards and reap the rewards it richly deserves.”

Oliver Stubbins, General Manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, was a little uncertain about getting involved with the ‘Out of the Blue Production’ but was a natural when it came to the filming. He added “I am not one for being in front of a camera myself, the opportunity to share some of the fabulous work the team here at the farm shop do on a daily basis was wonderful.

“There is an abundance of passion for food and great pride in providing relaxed and naturally friendly service, and to showcase this is a rare and exciting experience.

“The timing of the filming could not have been much better either. Finding out our Butchers had won the Central and Eastern Butchery of the Year award was a great feeling. To have the teams’ efforts recognised by customers and industry experts is a testament to what they do.”

Welbeck Farm Shop to star in Channel 5 documentary Britain's Poshest Farm Shop

Welbeck Farm Shop sits at the heart of a vibrant artisan food community, in Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire. Most of the shop’s product range is sourced from, or prepared on the Welbeck estate.